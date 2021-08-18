India-Abu Dhabi flights: Passengers with US, UK visas can travel

An approval from the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (ICA) is not required.

Indian nationals with a visa or residence permit issued by the US, United Kingdom or an EU Member State can visit Abu Dhabi from Indian cities.

An approval from the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (ICA) is not required, Etihad Airways said on its website.

“(Covid-19) Vaccination is not a condition of entry but you will need to show your testing status to enter public places,” the airline said.

The latest update is listed under travel information when one searches for a flight between an Indian city and Abu Dhabi.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE flights: Indian Embassy working with authorities to address vaccination concerns, says envoy

>> UAE travel: 6 countries removed from Abu Dhabi green list

>> UAE: Visa on arrival for passengers from 70 countries

According to Etihad, other categories of people allowed to fly to Abu Dhabi as a final destination include:

•A fully vaccinated resident of the UAE – you must have proof of having received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine within the UAE no less than 14 days before travel.

•Medical personnel, education sector workers or students studying in the UAE.

•Travelling for medical reasons.

•A federal government agency worker.

•Diplomat.

•UAE national (ICA approval not required).

•Golden/Silver Visa holder (ICA approval not required).