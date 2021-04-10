Coronavirus Pandemic
India: 8 members of TV show 'Wagle Ki Duniya' test positive for Covid-19

Web Report/Mumbai
Filed on April 10, 2021

(Publicity still)

'We took a break at the shoot keeping their health and well-being on priority'

The spurt in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai have impacted the shooting of yet another television show, Wagle Ki Duniya. Eight members of the team have tested positive.

“We found a few positive cases on our set so we took a break at the shoot keeping their health and well-being on priority. We will be soon back with fresh episodes. Wish you all safety and good health. @sabtv Wagle Ki Duniya,” tweeted J.D. Majethia, the producer.

The original Wagle Ki Duniya, based on renowned cartoonist R.K Laxman’s characters, were screened on Doordarshan, the state-owned TV network in India from 1988 to 1990. Sumeet Raghavan plays the lead as a courier company manager. Other actors from the original show include Aanjjan Srivastav and Bharati Achrekar.

"I recently got the Covid-19 vaccine,” said Srivastav. “I feel as a citizen of this country, it’s my duty towards everyone in this battle against this virus. I wasn’t hesitant to get the vaccine, in fact, I was happy given I am shooting for Wagle Ki Duniya and being vaccinated means I am protecting myself and others around me.




