India: 76-year-old Covid positive woman declared dead wakes up minutes before cremation
The last minute before lighting the pyre, Gaikwad woke up shocked to find her relatives ready to set it on fire.
A 76-year-old Covid positive woman, who was to be cremated as her relatives feared she had died, got up from the bier as it was about to be lit at a village crematorium in Baramati in Maharashtra on Monday, shocking all who had gathered to pay their last respects.
Shakuntala Gaikwad, a resident of Mudhale village, was then rushed to a hospital in Baramati, where she is undergoing further treatment. Santosh Gaikwad, a police official, said the incident took place at the village.
After testing positive for Covid-19 a few days ago, Gaikwad was kept in isolation at home and her condition worsened. Her family members then decided to shift her to a hospital in Baramati. They waited in a car as there were no beds available at the hospitals. The ageing woman fell unconscious and even though her relatives tried to revive her, she did not respond.
Assuming that she had passed away, they took her home and prepared for her cremation. But at the last minute before lighting the pyre, Gaikwad woke up shocked to find her relatives ready to set it on fire. She started crying and was immediately moved to a hospital in the city.
