- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India: 270 doctors succumb to Covid in second wave of pandemic
The list of the deceased doctors includes former IMA president Dr K K Aggarwal.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday said 270 doctors across the country have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the second wave of the pandemic so far. The list of the deceased doctors includes former IMA president Dr K K Aggarwal, who succumbed to the deadly virus on Monday.
Bihar saw the maximum number of 78 deaths of medical practitioners, followed by Uttar Pradesh (37), Delhi (29) and Andhra Pradesh (22). According to the IMA Covid-19 registry, 748 doctors succumbed to the disease in the first wave of the pandemic.
“Last year, 748 doctors across India succumbed to Covid-19, while in the current wave, in a short period, we have lost 270 doctors. “The second wave of the pandemic is turning out to be extremely fatal for all and especially for the healthcare workers who are at the forefront," IMA president Dr JA Jayalal said.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: 270 doctors succumb to Covid in second...
The list of the deceased doctors includes former IMA president Dr K K ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Indian community organises meals, jobs for...
GMBF has over 300 members across the GCC, and majority of them are in ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Indian twins, who did everything together, die of ...
Earlier, the twins had plans to go abroad for work and had promised... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi airlifts Covid-positive family from India...
The Covid positive family was evacuated from India amid Saudi’s ... READ MORE
-
News
Expo 2020 Dubai tickets will be affordable to...
They can be bought directly from the Expo 2020 Dubai website, through ... READ MORE
-
Transport
Hire drivers via Dubai’s RTA on an hourly,...
Residents would need to provide a vehicle with comprehensive... READ MORE
-
News
UAE jobs: Banks on hiring spree, offer salary up...
Candidates must be available to join immediately READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India's daily deaths rise by a record 4,...
India’s tally of coronavirus infections crosses 25 million READ MORE