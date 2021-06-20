India: 105-year-old man beats Covid-19
The centenarian was admitted to hospital at the beginning of the month
A centenarian in Assam has recovered from Covid-19 and was discharged from the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday.
The GMCH, in a tweet, said: "105 yrs old Samed Ali, hailing from Dhubri, defeated Covid and is discharged from Superspeciality Covid Hospital, GMCH today."
A GMCH doctor said that Ali was admitted to the hospital at the beginning of the month and successfully beat the dreaded disease.
105 yrs old Samed Ali , hailing from Dhuburi defeated COVID and is discharged from Superspeciality Covid Hospital, GMCH today .@himantabiswa @keshab_mahanta @PomiBaruah @MetroNhm @SasankaKrBarua pic.twitter.com/VOjFRJuLY7— Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (@gmchgauhati) June 20, 2021
The GMCH Superintendent and other doctors associated with Ali's treatment were not available over phone to know the other details about the patient.
Meanwhile, the state government has set a target of administering 300,000 Covid vaccines from June 21 to June 30. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged his ministers and secretaries to ensure increased vaccination rates in their districts.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: 105-year-old man beats Covid-19
The centenarian was admitted to hospital at the beginning of the month READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: MMA fighters face off in hospital for Covid...
A grand stage was set up on the hospital while Covid-19 protocols... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-Dubai travel: Frontliners keen to return...
The recently announced change in protocols will go into effect on... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UK allows outdoor weddings for first...
The reform paves way for weddings to have more guests in a safe way. READ MORE
-
World
Saudi Arabia to offer five-year industrial...
Longer duration to come into effect when investors apply for new... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 80% remote litigation services to become...
The services were first adopted as a means to adapt to the Covid-19... READ MORE
-
News
We are an authority to serve people, Sheikh...
The Dubai Ruler highlighted the secret behind people's happiness in... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Biden to meet with Afghan President Ghani
The Afghan president would be seeking assurances from the US over its ... READ MORE