India: 105-year-old man beats Covid-19

IANS/Guwahati
Filed on June 20, 2021
105-year-old old Samed Ali poses with staff members of Superspeciality Covid Hospital, GMCH before being discharged. Photo: Twitter

The centenarian was admitted to hospital at the beginning of the month


A centenarian in Assam has recovered from Covid-19 and was discharged from the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday.

The GMCH, in a tweet, said: "105 yrs old Samed Ali, hailing from Dhubri, defeated Covid and is discharged from Superspeciality Covid Hospital, GMCH today."

A GMCH doctor said that Ali was admitted to the hospital at the beginning of the month and successfully beat the dreaded disease.

The GMCH Superintendent and other doctors associated with Ali's treatment were not available over phone to know the other details about the patient.

Meanwhile, the state government has set a target of administering 300,000 Covid vaccines from June 21 to June 30. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged his ministers and secretaries to ensure increased vaccination rates in their districts.




