ICAI Abu Dhabi donates Rs1 million for Covid-19 relief

The amount has been donated to the parent body in India to provide aid to affected members.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) - Abu Dhabi Chapter has donated Rs1 million (around Dh50,000) to its parent body ICAI in India towards efforts to provide relief to members affected by Covid-19 in India.

The pandemic is unprecedented, and has brought never-before challenges in our daily lives, and we remain deeply concerned for all those affected by the pandemic. In order to support the collective response to this crisis, ICAI Abu Dhabi Chapter has earmarked the relief amount towards financial assistance to the members and their dependents suffering from Covid-19 at a national level in India.

Neeraj Ritolia, chairman of the Chapter, said that after discussion with ICAI India president Nihar N. Jambusaria, the best way to assist was to contribute to the Chartered Accountants’ Benevolent Fund (CABF) to support Covid-19 relief efforts. He reassured the Chapter’s absolute solidarity with India during this trying time and thanked the Indian Embassy officials for their relentless support.

The Chapter is extremely thankful to the members, sponsors and partners for their contribution during these difficult times, and pledges full support to the government of India in tackling this extraordinary situation.

John George, Vice Chairman, told Khaleej Times that the Chapter is taking possible steps to support people affected by Covid by way of financial help and spreading awareness. Many of the members also contribute to society directly in their personal capacity as well. The Chapter has organised a placement drive for members and it was a great support to few members affected by the pandemic.

ICAI Abu Dhabi Chapter remains fully committed in playing its part in ensuring continuous support in the country while maintaining important measures to ensure the health and safety of the members and all those involved in its operations.

CA Krishnan NV, Chapter secretary, said that at this juncture of uncertainty and job loss, the Chapter is pleased to note our fraternity support each other and stood like a rock with a strong conviction that we will overcome the crisis soon and back to normal life again. "We take this opportunity to thank the members for their unconditional service and financial support to the needy people back home in India."

In Abu Dhabi, to support the initiative taken by UAE government on the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Chapter had tied up with VPS Health Care Group/Burjeel Hospital to vaccinate its members and families for their well-being.