How to feel comfortable while wearing face masks

Mask users suffer from breathing difficulties and ear pain.

As the temperatures drop and the holiday season begins, and people are more likely to mingle, the need to safeguard oneself and reduce any risks of contracting coronavirus has become vital. Wearing a mask is more essential now and it is a normal part of being around other people, advises the World Health Organisation (WHO).

While everyone understands the importance of wearing masks, the biggest pet peeve among those who have to wear it for long periods is ear pain or breathing difficulties. The elastic bands attached to the mask rubs against the ears and skin leading to a phenomenon called ear fatigue or pain on ear lobes. Some mask users also experience breathing difficulties, especially those with chronic lung conditions, however, innovative mask accessories can be of great help to sufferers.

Face mask brackets:

It’s normal to feel hot and sweaty when wearing a mask but for some people it may become uncomfortable. People have also complained about breathing issues. However with a mask bracket all these issues are addressed. The bracket is a cage-like frame that is worn under and it acts like a barrier between the mask and your face. Made of plastic or silicone, it is clipped on to mask and rests on the bridge of your nose. It helps users breathe comfortably, allows voice to be heard more clearly, reduces skin irritation and allergies as it stops the mask from touching your skin.

Ear mask extension hooks:

Ear extenders help alleviate common pain and discomfort felt when wearing face masks. Not only does it take some of the pressure off their ear lobes, but it helps users fit the masks better the elastic straps can be adjusted to fit the face comfortably.

Both these products are available online in the UAE.