How a police officer fought covid in UAE by staying away from family for 3 months

He spearheaded various emergency and crises teams to check the spread of the virus.

It was not just a call of duty amid Covid-19 pandemic that made him work for 18 hours a day and stay apart from his family for over three months, but also a sense of patriotism which was the key driving force.

His love for nation and unflinching commitment to work helped Lt Col Abdulrahman Khater, head of patrol department at Sharjah Police, in the most challenging times when he spearheaded various emergency and crises teams to check the spread of the virus

Speaking to Khaleej Times, he said that since March, when the virus started to spread, “we worked day and night to ensure the safety and protection of people in the emirate”.

“I never used to go home as we stayed in different accommodations to carry out our duty and prevent our nation from any kind of disaster. My family members understood my situation and supported me with their prayers and encouraged me to make all efforts to combat the danger,” Lt. Col. Khatir.

Lt. Col. Khatir is one of the frontline heroes who worked relentlessly to safeguard Sharjah from the growing infection of coronavirus.

He said that he led the patrol teams to work closely with departments concerned to facilitate the sterilisation operations in the emirate of Sharjah and implement effective plans, which stymied the spread of the virus.

“As part of the plans, we divided Sharjah into a number of sectors and fanned out the patrols in residential, commercial, and industrial zones. I and my patrol teams focused on monitoring the pedestrians’ movement and people walking on the streets to ensure their safety and compliance with anti-Covid measures issue by the health authorities in the state,” he pointed out.

“We monitored the movement of labourers who travelled from one emirates to another. I led a special team that consisted of more than 200 patrols just to facilitate the sterilisation in all the spots in Sharjah city. The operation used to start at 8am and continued until the next day till Fajar time at 4am,” Lt. Col. Khatir said.

‘We are the fighters’

“I was ready to sacrifice my life for the sake of my country and its people. We put in huge efforts, not because it was our job and we get paid for it, but our enthusiasm was driven by love for the nation and we wanted to do everything to save the people. Fighting Covid-19 is not just duty, but it’s a war against virus. We are the fighters and we have it to win or die. As sons of this land, our national duty to protect it and protect its people and residents who have lived in it for years and consider it their home,” Lt. Col. Khatir added.

“I coordinated with all departments to carry out the sterilisation operation. The municipality provided my team with all the equipment and emergency teams. I also supervised a team to respond quickly to all enquiries of the public and provide them help and support. A team was also assigned to carry out awareness campaign related to Covid and remind people to stay home and follow the preventive measures. We used drones to tell community members to follow rules to prevent themselves and their families. The team also spread awareness on social media platforms and visited all the labour accommodations to educate them about Covid.”

“I also supervised teams that were deployed in the quarantine centres to enforce the preventive measures with the help of health authorities,” he pointed out.

“We have launched a special app to carry out transactions related to traffic services, such as renewal, or registration or issuing of licence. I spent long hours sitting with teams to work on the app to help business as well as residents.”

