‘Green pass’ Covid protocol: Abu Dhabi hotels, tourism establishments to be inspected

The rule applies to all visitors aged 16 years and above.

Inspectors will be going around hotels and tourism establishments in Abu Dhabi to ensure that the ‘green pass’ entry protocol is being implemented, the authorities have warned. Legal action will be taken against violators.

Starting today, residents and tourists have to present a green pass on the Al Hosn app to enter most public places in Abu Dhabi, including hotels and several leisure areas.

In a new circular posted on their website, the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT)—Abu Dhabi instructed “all tourism and hotel establishments in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to activate and implement the green pass system at the entrance of the establishments for all visitors aged 16 years and above”.

“This circular is effective from June 15, 2021, and the operational clarifications for the green pass system protocols will be communicated at a later date. Circulars previously issued by DCT relating to the relevant precautionary measures are still valid,” it added.

“We urge you to comply with the aforementioned precautionary measures in order to avoid legal action against offenders,” officials said.

The green pass is activated after a resident or tourist gets a negative Covid PCR test result. Its validity, however, depends on one’s vaccination status. For instance, the validity of the green pass is 30 days for fully vaccinated residents; and three for those who have not received any jab.

Among the other places where the pass is required are malls, large supermarkets, gyms, public parks and beaches, swimming pools, entertainment centres, cinemas, museums, restaurants and cafes.

This morning, shoppers at malls were seen maintaining socially distanced queues as security guards validated their green pass on the app.

