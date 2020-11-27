Global Covid-19 cases surpass 61 million mark: Johns Hopkins
In yet another grim milestone, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 61 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.43 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Friday afternoon, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 61,026,993 and 1,432,817, respectively.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 12,883,846 and 263,455, respectively, according to the CSSE.
India comes in second place in terms of cases at 9,309,787, while the country's death toll soared to 135,715.
The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (6,204,220), France (2,235,537), Russia (2,196,691), Spain (1,617,355), the UK (1,578,429), Italy (1,509,875), Argentina (1,399,431), Colombia (1,280,487), Mexico (1,078,594) and Germany (1,017,830), the CSSE figures showed.
Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 171,460.
The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (104,242), the UK (57,128), Italy (52,850), France (51,041), Iran (46,689), Spain (44,374), Russia (38,175), Argentina (37,941), Colombia (36,019), Peru (35,685) and South Africa (21,289).
