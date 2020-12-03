Filed on December 3, 2020 | Last updated on December 4, 2020 at 06.33 am

Friday prayers in UAE mosques: Don't forget these guidelines

All precautionary measures must be strictly followed, authorities stress.

With mosques in the UAE all set to resume Friday prayers at 30 per cent capacity from tomorrow, Dubai Media Office on Thursday issued guidelines for Juma prayer in Dubai mosques.

It said all precautionary measures must be strictly followed.

Guidelines for Juma Prayer in #Dubai mosques, all precautionary measures must be strictly followed. pic.twitter.com/x9PrPnR1wn — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 3, 2020

These are as follows:

- Worshippers must wear masks and maintain a 1.5-metre distance between each other. This must be strictly followed.

-Worshippers must bring their own prayer mat.

- Avoid shaking hands, hugging and any kind of gatherings after the prayer.

- No food or drink distribution is allowed after the prayer.

- The duration of the Juma Khutba (Friday sermon) and prayer will be limited to 10 minutes.

-Volunteers will be present to help organise and guide worshippers, ensuring precautionary measures are strictly followed.