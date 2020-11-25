Friday prayers in UAE: Follow Covid safety rules, Grand Mufti urges
The Grand Mufti hailed how worshippers have adhered to precautionary measures since mosques reopened in July.
With UAE mosques set to host Friday prayers again starting December 4, the Grand Mufti of Dubai urged the faithful to keep safety in mind and follow all precautionary measures.
“To resume Friday prayers at mosques is a blessing we have to be thankful for by observing precautionary measures to avoid any closure,” said Dr Ahmad Al Haddad, the Grand Mufti of the emirate.
Hailing the decision that brought happiness to the faithful, he added: “This shows how our prudent government places importance on the performance of religious rituals, as it does on public safety.”
Read on: Residents excited about going back to mosques
This pandemic has turned people’s lives upside down, so everyone needs to be extra careful, he said.
After months of closure because of the coronavirus, mosques across the country has resumed congregation prayers in July, but Friday prayers remained suspended.
The Grand Mufti said the temporary closure of mosques and other public and private facilities had been ordered only to keep people safe from Covid-19.
“The government spares no effort to protect the public with such preventive measures, which are part and parcel of the teachings of Islam,” Dr Al Haddad told Khaleej Times.
'Not a single virus case reported at mosques'
When mosques finally reopened at reduced capacity, the public — particularly the worshippers— have strictly observed preventive measures, he pointed out.
“Not a single infection case has been reported in the mosques since then, because of worshippers’ full awareness and adherence to the precautionary measures and protocols.”
The Grand Mufti is hopeful that “the vaccine could eventually bring life back to normal”. But until then, everybody has to comply with the health protocols, he said.
Dr Mohammed Ayada Ayoub Alkobaisi, Grand Mufti of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, added: “Imams of mosques and worshippers expressed their overwhelming joy and eagerness to return to performing Friday prayers in mosques.”
This is another indication of the successful management of the pandemic, he pointed out. “I would like to congratulate and thank the leadership and all the authorities for their guidance.”
He also lauded the faithful’s commitment to following safety measures. “I would like to congratulate all my fellow brothers and sisters, and advise them to be responsible and continue to follow the issued guidelines at all times.”
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India's coronavirus infections below 40,...
Deaths in India rose by 526, taking the toll to 138,648 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Former Indian legislator arrested for...
The police arrested the former BJP legislator, his son and around 16... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Global coronavirus cases top 64.4...
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Nearly 100 world leaders to speak at UN ...
Leaders and ministers from over 140 countries will deliver pre-... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews