Friday prayers in UAE: Follow Covid safety rules, Grand Mufti urges

The Grand Mufti hailed how worshippers have adhered to precautionary measures since mosques reopened in July.

With UAE mosques set to host Friday prayers again starting December 4, the Grand Mufti of Dubai urged the faithful to keep safety in mind and follow all precautionary measures.

“To resume Friday prayers at mosques is a blessing we have to be thankful for by observing precautionary measures to avoid any closure,” said Dr Ahmad Al Haddad, the Grand Mufti of the emirate.

Hailing the decision that brought happiness to the faithful, he added: “This shows how our prudent government places importance on the performance of religious rituals, as it does on public safety.”

This pandemic has turned people’s lives upside down, so everyone needs to be extra careful, he said.

After months of closure because of the coronavirus, mosques across the country has resumed congregation prayers in July, but Friday prayers remained suspended.

The Grand Mufti said the temporary closure of mosques and other public and private facilities had been ordered only to keep people safe from Covid-19.

“The government spares no effort to protect the public with such preventive measures, which are part and parcel of the teachings of Islam,” Dr Al Haddad told Khaleej Times.

'Not a single virus case reported at mosques'

When mosques finally reopened at reduced capacity, the public — particularly the worshippers— have strictly observed preventive measures, he pointed out.

“Not a single infection case has been reported in the mosques since then, because of worshippers’ full awareness and adherence to the precautionary measures and protocols.”

The Grand Mufti is hopeful that “the vaccine could eventually bring life back to normal”. But until then, everybody has to comply with the health protocols, he said.

Dr Mohammed Ayada Ayoub Alkobaisi, Grand Mufti of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, added: “Imams of mosques and worshippers expressed their overwhelming joy and eagerness to return to performing Friday prayers in mosques.”

This is another indication of the successful management of the pandemic, he pointed out. “I would like to congratulate and thank the leadership and all the authorities for their guidance.”

He also lauded the faithful’s commitment to following safety measures. “I would like to congratulate all my fellow brothers and sisters, and advise them to be responsible and continue to follow the issued guidelines at all times.”

