France makes Covid-19 passes mandatory at public places
President Macron orders all healthcare workers to get vaccinated before September 15
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered all French healthcare workers to get virus vaccine shots by September 15 and urged all of his compatriots to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
In a televised address, Macron also mandated special Covid-19 passes for anyone who wants to go to a restaurant, shopping mall or several other public places.
The delta variant is driving France’s virus infections back up again, just as the country kicked off summer vacation season after a long-awaited reopening process. Some 40 per cent of France’s population is fully vaccinated.
Just three days ago, the country threw open its nightclubs for the first time in 16 months, completing a protracted national effort at returning to a pre-pandemic normal just in time for summer vacation.
Italy made the coronavirus vaccination obligatory for healthcare workers and pharmacists, and those who opt out risk suspension from their jobs or a salary cut. In Denmark, restaurants and public events require a digital pass showing you’ve been fully vaccinated or have a recent negative test. Some German states require the same for restaurants, though suggestions of making vaccines obligatory have prompted widespread unease.
“We have to live with the virus,” Europe Minister Clement Beaune said Sunday. “Living with the virus means we don’t re-close everything.”
