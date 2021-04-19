Coronavirus Pandemic
Former Indian PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for Covid-19

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on April 19, 2021

Dr. Singh has been admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre.

Former Indian prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh has tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

This comes a day after Singh wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and suggested him five measures to control the second wave of the pandemic.

Singh, in his two-page letter, said that the central government should ramp up the vaccination drive by proactively supporting the vaccine makers to expand their manufacturing facilities quickly by providing funds and other concessions.




