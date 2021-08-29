Flights from Dubai: Two Covid-19 testing centres open
Home service facilities will be added soon to ensure a wider coverage of Dubai
Outbound passengers from Dubai can now avail of Covid-19 screening services at two brand-new testing centres in the emirate.
The new service is part of healthcare technology solutions provider Pure Health’s passenger screening portal, www.preflighttest.com — and facilitates Covid-19 screening through two locations in Dubai Marina and The Palm.
Home service facilities will be added soon to ensure a wider coverage of Dubai, the provider said.
The new test sites will provide results of the Covid-19 RT-PCR tests within 12 to 24 hours, ensuring passengers have a seamless travel experience.
“In June 2020, Pure Health was mandated by the UAE government to launch the pre-flight testing portal to screen travellers flying into the UAE for Covid-19. That portal expanded to become a global screening portal," explained Maria El Houari, International Passenger Screening Project Manager at Pure Health.
The service provider now has a presence in over 70 countries, through more than 1,500 laboratory sites.
“Globally, our partners are accredited facilities and we have enrolled them after conducting due diligence and thorough verification to ensure that they match global standards of excellence in diagnostic services as well as in customer management,” Maria said.
Since 2017, Pure Health has been operating all medical and diagnostic laboratories of MOHAP hospitals under a partnership agreement with the ministry. The partnership started with 11 laboratories and now the provider now manages over 150 laboratory facilities in the UAE.
