F1: Australian Grand Prix set to be cancelled again due to Covid-19
The Australian round of the MotoGP world championship, scheduled on October 24, also looks likely to be cancelled for the second successive year.
The Australian Formula One Grand Prix is set to be axed for the second year in a row, multiple local media reports said on Tuesday, with the 21st round of the championship a victim of the country’s tight border controls.
The 2020 edition of the Melbourne race was cancelled at the last minute as the Covid-19 pandemic took a hold on the world and this year’s race was moved from its traditional season-opening spot to Nov. 21.
Australia’s borders are still effectively closed, however, and the requirement for anybody entering the country to quarantine for 14 days looks set to remain in place at least until the end of the year.
Race organisers have been negotiating with local government for an adjustment to that policy, which makes a Melbourne race a logistical impossibility as the teams are scheduled to race in Brazil Nov. 7.
The Australian round of the MotoGP world championship, scheduled for Phillip Island on October 24, also looks likely to be cancelled for the second successive year for similar reasons.
Melbourne’s The Age newspaper said Victorian Sports Minister Martin Pakula and Australian Grand Prix chief executive Andrew Westacott would announce the cancellations later on Tuesday.
The organisers of the Formula One race did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reports.
