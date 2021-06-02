- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Etihad to resume flights to Morocco, Phuket
Special fares from Abu Dhabi to Rabat and Phuket start from just Dh995 return in economy class.
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways has announced that it will resume flights to Morocco and Phuket.
The UAE's national carrier will resume flights to Morocco on June 23 and to Phuket on July 1.
Special fares from Abu Dhabi to Rabat and Phuket start from just Dh995 return in economy class and the sale will end on June 4, 2021.
Passengers who book between June 5 and 9 will get return fares to Rabat starting from Dh1,995 in economy class. Sale fares are valid for travel until November 20, 2021.
The Rabat service will operate with an initial twice weekly flights and Phuket will be three times a week.
Etihad recently launched "Verified to Fly", allowing guests to validate their Covid-19 travel documents before arriving at the airport. Travellers who use "Verified to Fly" will get fast track check-in at the airport by going to the dedicated "Verified to Fly" desk for a quicker and smoother experience.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Cancelled Grade 12 exams: Dubai universities...
Various certifications and extracurriculars are also being accepted... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
World's first Covid-secure water dispensers...
The tie-up has helped them save more than 600,000... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: After UAE, Kuwait approves new...
For treating mild to moderate coronavirus cases. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UK PM Johnson says need to wait for...
PM warned that the swift spread of the B.1.617.2 variant could derail ... READ MORE
-
News
Indian-origin engineer gets UAE Golden Visa
He has been living in the UAE for nine years. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE to announce best, worst govt agencies on Sept ...
Sheikh Mohammed has directed a comprehensive evaluation of digital... READ MORE
-
News
Strange marine life on UAE beaches not harmful,...
They can, however, be a nuisance as they stick to beach towels and... READ MORE
-
News
Emirati rescues minor, praised by UAE minister
The social media activist had contacted authorities using the... READ MORE