Etihad to resume flights to Morocco, Phuket

Special fares from Abu Dhabi to Rabat and Phuket start from just Dh995 return in economy class.

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways has announced that it will resume flights to Morocco and Phuket.

The UAE's national carrier will resume flights to Morocco on June 23 and to Phuket on July 1.

Special fares from Abu Dhabi to Rabat and Phuket start from just Dh995 return in economy class and the sale will end on June 4, 2021.

Passengers who book between June 5 and 9 will get return fares to Rabat starting from Dh1,995 in economy class. Sale fares are valid for travel until November 20, 2021.

The Rabat service will operate with an initial twice weekly flights and Phuket will be three times a week.

Etihad recently launched "Verified to Fly", allowing guests to validate their Covid-19 travel documents before arriving at the airport. Travellers who use "Verified to Fly" will get fast track check-in at the airport by going to the dedicated "Verified to Fly" desk for a quicker and smoother experience.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com