Emirati Covid-19 volunteer spends all his weekends, leaves at screening centre

He has been volunteering at a screening centre over the last eight months.

Walid Al Shamsi, a 40-year-old Emirati, works full time at the customs department of Ras Al Khaimah — but when Covid-19 struck, he felt he had to do more for his country. So, he has devoted all his free time, weekends and leaves, to volunteering at a screening centre in the emirate.

Al Shamsi has been a frontline volunteer for eight months now and he wouldn’t have it any other way. “It is a pleasure and honour to perform this national duty and volunteer in the service of my beloved country, and be part of the government tireless efforts to fight this Covid-19 global pandemic.”

Asma Al Shehi, the volunteers-in-charge, said more than 60 men and women have registered as volunteers since the screening centre opened. “So far, we still have 30 volunteers from different nationalities who are happily and proudly enjoying their voluntary work at the centre.”

Most of them are Emiratis and Arab expats. Some are students and employees, while others are in between jobs. Volunteers are divided in three teams, Al Shehi explained. Some are doing registration tasks, others are in operations, and a number of them are part of the medical team.

Al Shamsi, the operations team leader, is one of the most dedicated volunteers despite his work and family responsibilities, Al Shehi said. “His wife has also been volunteering with the registration team from the beginning.”

The Emirati volunteer said that his duty hours at customs were the only thing holding him back from giving more of his time to the centre.

“Otherwise, I would have spent all day, every day, at one of the main and most critical front lines in the Covid-19 battle — the screening centre,” Al Shamsi said.

