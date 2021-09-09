Emirates to resume services to Saudi Arabia, St Petersburg
From Saturday, Emirates will begin operating 24 weekly flights to the kingdom.
Emirates has announced that it will be restarting services to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from September 11, and St Petersburg from October 8, 2021.
From Saturday, Emirates will begin operating 24 weekly flights to Saudi Arabia, including daily flights to the capital Riyadh, daily A380 flights to Jeddah, daily flights to Dammam and three weekly flights to Medina.
Saudi lifts travel ban on UAE, Argentina and South Africa
Flights to Riyadh will increase to double daily from September 16, and plans are underway to boost frequencies across the other gateways by the end of September.
From October 8, flights between Dubai and St Petersburg will operate four times a week, and the airline will increase its services to daily flights from October 21. All flights will operate on the Boeing 777-300ER in a three class configuration. Emirates flight EK173 and 174 will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while EK175 and 176 will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturday and Sundays.
Huge demand for Umrah packages expected as Saudi lifts ban
