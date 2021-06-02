- EVENTS
Emirates to resume flights to Phuket; no quarantine for vaccinated travellers
The Dubai-Phuket route will be operated with a Boeing 777-300ER in a three-class configuration, with First, Business and Economy Class.
Dubai's Emirates airline has announced it will resume four weekly services to the resort island of Phuket from July 2, 2021, with the re-opening of the popular destination to international tourists.
Furthermore, those who are vaccinated against Covid-19 will enjoy hassle-free travel, with no quarantine on arrival.
Emirates flight EK378 will depart Dubai on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 3am, arriving at Phuket International Airport at 12.30pm the same day. The return flight, EK379, will depart Phuket at 12.10am on Wednesdays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays, arriving in Dubai at 3.05am the same day (all times are local).
Flights to Phuket can be booked by visiting www.emirates.com or through preferred travel agents.
