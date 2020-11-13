Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Emirates to offer more flights to UK after UAE added to quarantine-free list

Web report/Dubai
Filed on November 13, 2020 | Last updated on November 13, 2020 at 12.31 am

(KT file image)

Sheikh Ahmed welcomes UK's decision to remove the need for travellers from UAE to quarantine for 14 days.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Emirates airline and Chief Executive of the Emirates Group, has welcomed the UK's decision to add the UAE to its safe travel corridor list.

From Saturday, people travelling from the UAE will not have to undergo the 14 days' quarantine imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Sheikh Ahmed said Emirates is now 'ready to reinstate more flight services between Dubai and the UK to serve customer demand'.

Writing on his Twitter account late on Thursday night, the Emirates chief said: "We welcome the UK's decision to add the UAE to its list of countries where arriving travellers are exempt from quarantine. This is a positive development for the many people in the UAE who have been yearning to spend time with family and friends in the UK, and vice versa.

"It is also a recognition of the UAE's effective response in containing the pandemic. We believe this move will benefit businesses and tourism, and Emirates is ready to reinstate more flight services between Dubai and the UK to serve customer demand."




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20200812&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=200819668&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 