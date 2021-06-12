Emirates suspends passenger flights from Zambia, Uganda
The suspension will continue until further notice.
Dubai-based Emirates has announced a suspension of passenger flights from Zambia and Uganda effective 23.59pm on June 11, 2021 until further notice.
“Emirates flights from Dubai to Lusaka, continuing on to Harare and flights from Dubai to Entebbe will continue to operate as normal,” the airline said.
Passengers who have connected through Zambia and Uganda in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE, the airline added.
UAE Nationals and their first degree relatives, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions accredited by the UAE and the two countries who comply with updated Covid19 protocols, as well as delegations and businesspeople who have received prior approvals, will be exempt for travel., the airline said.
Earlier this week, the UAE authorities had announced a suspension on entry of passengers from Zambia, DR Congo and Uganda starting Friday, June 11.
Transit and cargo flights will continue to operate, the authorities said.
