Emirates suspends flights to Johannesburg

Dubai's flagship airline Emirates has announced a suspension of flights from South Africa until April 30, 2021, in line with directives that restrict the entry of travellers originating from South Africa, into the UAE.

Daily passenger flights to Johannesburg will operate as EK763. However, outbound passenger services on EK764 remain suspended.

Customers who have been to or connected through South Africa in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai.

Earlier this week, Emirates, flyDubai, and Etihad had announced a suspension of passenger flights to and from Dhaka, Bangladesh.

"Due to an international travel ban introduced by the authorities of Bangladesh from April 14 to 20, you will be unable to travel to Bangladesh during this period," Etihad said on its website.

On Monday, Bangladesh had announced plans to ban all international and domestic flights for a week from Wednesday, coinciding with yet another lockdown to counter a spike in new coronavirus cases.

All international passenger flights to and from Bangladesh will remain suspended from April 14 to 20, DPA news agency quoted the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) as saying in a statement.