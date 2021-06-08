Emirates resumes UK flights starting today, only eligible passengers can travel

Flights to Heathrow resume today, while those to Birmingham will start from June 15.

Dubai's Emirates will now be accepting eligible travellers to the UK, the airline said.

"Emirates will be accepting eligible travellers...flights to London Heathrow from June 8, and to Birmingham starting from June 15, 2021," the airline said in an update on its website.

"Travel restrictions remain in place, and customers are advised to check the latest UK entry requirements," the airline added.

General passenger travel from the UAE to the UK remains suspended.

The UK has categorised countries into three lists — green, amber, and red. Travellers going to, and returning from, green countries do not need to quarantine or self-isolate upon returning to the UK. Passengers travelling to and from the amber list of countries need to undergo several levels of testing. Finally, there's no entry to countries on the red list except for British and Irish citizens and people with residency rights. Passengers have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine as well.

UK red list a big worry for UAE travel sector

While the UAE remains on the red list, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) issued a new update regarding direct flights from the nation. On its travel advice page, the FCDO said: "From June 8, direct flights can arrive in England from the UAE, but they must arrive at dedicated terminals at Heathrow and Birmingham airports."

"Different requirements may apply for arrivals into Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Those returning from the UAE must take a pre-departure Covid-19 test. They must also pre-book their hotel quarantine stay and two tests to be taken during this time."

British expatriates travelling from the UAE are still required to stay in a government-mandated hotel for 10 days at the cost of a little over Dh9,000 per adult.

The UK added Bahrain, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Costa Rica, Sudan, Trinidad and Tobago and Afghanistan to the red list on May 3. There are only 11 countries and territories on UK’s green list, including Israel, Singapore and New Zealand.

Emirates' flights to the UK have been suspended since January-end this year.