Emirates introduces complimentary hotel stay for transit passengers
Passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and other restricted countries can leave airport if transit time is more than 10 hours
Dubai’s flagship airline Emirates has introduced a new service for passengers transiting through Dubai Airport who have to wait longer to catch their flights for their forward journey. Called Dubai Connect, the service entitles travellers to complimentary hotel accommodation, transfers and a visa to enter the UAE.
Dubai Connect Services is available to passengers with a connecting stopover time of 10 to 24 hours. It applies to all cabin classes (First Class, Business, and Economy).
The service has to be booked at least 24 hours ahead of the incoming flight to Dubai.
How to book Dubai Connect
>> To book a Dubai Connect service, the connecting flight on the passenger’s itinerary must be the best available connection. This means that the stopover time in Dubai between your two flights must be the shortest one available.
>> If the connecting flight departs after another, earlier connecting flight to the passenger’s destination, then the booking does not qualify for Dubai Connect.
>> Travellers coming in from one of the restricted countries (Bangladesh, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Uganda, Vietnam, Zambia) who have a Dubai Connect Package booked, must comply with the requirements of the final destination and follow UAE entry and regulatory requirements.
>> If you are travelling from one of the restricted countries, you will be required to leave the airport if your transit time is more than 10 hours.
Options available to stay outside the airport during transit:
>> If you qualify for a Dubai Connect package, you can book the service at least 24 hours before departure.
>> If you do not qualify for Dubai Connect, you can stay at a hotel or with family and friends at your own expense if you are eligible for visa on arrival or have a preapproved visa to enter Dubai.
>> If you are unable to provide evidence of the means to leave the airport for a transit over 10 hours, you will be denied boarding at the point of origin.
