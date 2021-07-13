Passenger flights from South Africa, Nigeria suspended until at least July 21: Emirates
The extension is in line with government directives.
Dubai-based airline Emirates has extended the suspension on flights to and from South Africa and Nigeria until July 21.
In a statement on its website, the airline said the extension is in line with government directives that restrict the entry of travellers originating from these two countries into the UAE.
"Only one daily passenger flight to Johannesburg will operate as EK763. However, outbound passenger services on EK764 remain suspended," the airline said.
"Customers who have been to or connected through South Africa or Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai," the carrier added.
On Monday, the airline had also extended the suspension on inbound passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to the UAE until at least July 21.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: South Africa, Nigeria flights suspended...
The extension is in line with government directives. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: WHO warns against mixing and matching...
This is a "dangerous trend" since there is little data available... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: India, Pakistan flights suspended until at...
The suspension on inbound traffic from India to UAE has been in place ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
France makes Covid-19 passes mandatory at public...
President Macron orders all healthcare workers to get vaccinated... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Delivery riders can't use left lane, cross ...
Fines of up to Dh700 have been specified for violations. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: South Africa, Nigeria flights suspended...
The extension is in line with government directives. READ MORE
-
News
UAE, its people are Sheikh Mohamed's first...
The two leaders also discussed a number of issues related to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
At least 44 killed, 67 injured in hospital fire...
Initial police reports suggested that an oxygen tank explosion inside ... READ MORE
News
UAE jobs: Coders can earn up to Dh35,000 a month