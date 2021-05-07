- EVENTS
Abu Dhabi issues 4,210 fines, 786 warnings for violation of Covid rules
Authorities have urged members of public to report violations.
A total of 5,067 violations of precautionary measures were detected last week by The Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Committee in Abu Dhabi following intensive inspection campaigns.
The violations included 786 warnings to commercial and food establishments, and the temporary closure of 71 commercial establishments for 14 days, including tailor shops, car garages and accessories shops, barbershops, restaurants and grocery shops.
About 4,210 fines were issued for the violations, including 72 fines for illegal gatherings and 786 warnings to food establishments.
The authorities have urged members of the public to cooperate and report any violations by calling the toll-free number 800 2626 or sending a text message to 2828.
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee recorded 5,067 violations of precautionary measures across #AbuDhabi emirate over the past week, following intensive inspection campaigns. A total of 4,210 fines were issued, including 72 fines due to gatherings. pic.twitter.com/MV0S3mVbnR— (@admediaoffice) May 7, 2021
