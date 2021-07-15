Eid Al Adha prayers in UAE mosques: Full list of Covid safety rules

Step by step guide to performing the special prayer in congregation.

Muslims across the UAE are rejoicing, as they will get to perform the Eid Al Adha prayer in congregation this year. The prayer is offered on the first day of Eid Al Adha, which, this year falls on July 20.

This is the second Eid during which mosques and open-air spaces called musallahs can host the special prayer offered after sunrise.

During both Eids last year, worshippers were asked to offer the prayer at home as a Covid-19 safety measure.

Covid safety rules

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) has specified the Covid safety rules that worshippers must adhere to strictly.

>> The maximum period of the post-prayer sermon is limited to 15 minutes.

>> Doors of musallahs and mosques will open 15 minutes prior to the start of the prayer.

>> The places of worship will be closed immediately after the prayer.

>> Worshippers need to bring their own prayer mats. Social distancing stickers will be placed.

>> Covid-positive individuals and close contacts are strictly forbidden from attending the prayers.

>> Those aged below 12 and above 60 are advised to offer the prayer at home.

>> Access will not be granted to service facilities like washrooms, ablution areas and water dispensers.

>> The traditional practice of handshakes and hugs after the prayer is forbidden.

>> Worshippers are not allowed to gather at the places of worship before or after the prayer.

How the prayer is offered

The prayer is offered in congregation on the first day of Eid Al Adha (July 20). Here is how it is offered:

>> Before going for the prayer, Muslims perform Ghusl (bath) and put on their best clothes.

>> On the way to the places of worship, Muslims chant the Takbeer (religious chants glorifying Allah).

>> The Eid prayer consists of two rak'ahs.

>> Seven Takbeers (saying Allah Akbar) are performed in the first Rak'ah and six in the second.

>> After the Takbeers, the Imam (prayer leader) reads Surah Al Fatiha, the first chapter in the holy Quran, and full or part of verses from another Surah.

>> A sermon is delivered after the prayer.