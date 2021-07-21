Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Eid Al Adha in UAE: Doctors, healthcare staff receive gifts, 'thank you' notes

Ashwani Kumar /Abu Dhabi
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 21, 2021

(Supplied)

Patients are family to us, Abu Dhabi doctors on Eid duty say.


Hospitals in Abu Dhabi surprised frontline healthcare workers on Eid Al Adha duty with gift hampers and ‘thank you’ notes.

Mafraq Hospital and VPS Healthcare took the initiative of dedicating this Eid Al Adha to frontline workers.

“Eid is for us and also for the patients. These patients are family to us. In the ICU patients’ conditions are very critical and they need our support. We have to be by their side,” a frontline doctor is heard saying in a heart-warming video released about the initiative.

Apart from doctors, patients also got surprise gifts. Medical staff said that by tending to the patients, they are also serving the country.

“We love to celebrate Eid with them (patients) and make them feel that they are not alone. We are here for them,” medical staff said.

Separately, Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, chairman, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), visited many Covid-19 screening, assessment and treatment centres. Al Hamed was accompanied by Dr Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, undersecretary, DoH.

The visits are in line with the directives and commitment of the UAE’s leadership to monitor Abu Dhabi’s preventive measures as part of efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the visits, Al Hamed conveyed the festive greetings of the leaders to frontline staff.

author

Ashwani Kumar

I am a newspaperman from the emirate of Abu Dhabi. A journalist at heart. I get my stories from the streets. A south Indian born in the Hindi heartland, I easily connect with people from different nationalities and cultures. I am calm like a monk, sensitive and very patient reporter. On the ground, I cover a range of topics related to community, health, embassy, tourism, transport, business and sports. I will go out on a leg to do what’s right and stand by what I believe in.



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /coronavirus-pandemic/coronavirus-ministry-announces-6-month-work-permit-for-jobless-workers-in-uae macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 