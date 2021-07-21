Eid Al Adha in UAE: Doctors, healthcare staff receive gifts, 'thank you' notes

Patients are family to us, Abu Dhabi doctors on Eid duty say.

Hospitals in Abu Dhabi surprised frontline healthcare workers on Eid Al Adha duty with gift hampers and ‘thank you’ notes.

Mafraq Hospital and VPS Healthcare took the initiative of dedicating this Eid Al Adha to frontline workers.

“Eid is for us and also for the patients. These patients are family to us. In the ICU patients’ conditions are very critical and they need our support. We have to be by their side,” a frontline doctor is heard saying in a heart-warming video released about the initiative.

Apart from doctors, patients also got surprise gifts. Medical staff said that by tending to the patients, they are also serving the country.

“We love to celebrate Eid with them (patients) and make them feel that they are not alone. We are here for them,” medical staff said.

Separately, Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, chairman, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), visited many Covid-19 screening, assessment and treatment centres. Al Hamed was accompanied by Dr Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, undersecretary, DoH.

The visits are in line with the directives and commitment of the UAE’s leadership to monitor Abu Dhabi’s preventive measures as part of efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the visits, Al Hamed conveyed the festive greetings of the leaders to frontline staff.