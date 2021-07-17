Eid Al Adha: Covid vaccination centres in Dubai to close for 3 days

DHA announced timings of healthcare facilities during the long Eid break.

Covid-19 vaccination centres in the Emirate will remain closed from July 19 to July 21 during the Eid Al Adha holidays, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said Saturday.

The Al Garhoud Centre will be open from 8am to 8pm from July 22 to July 24, while the Uptown Mirdiff Centre will be open on July 22 from 8am to 8pm, said the authority.

On July 23 and July 24, the Mirdiff centre will be open from 8am to 4pm, it added.

Timing of DHA hospitals

Hospitals and health centres will work as per shift timings and medical practitioners will be on call to ensure work continues as usual. “The emergency departments of all DHA hospitals will be functional round-the-clock,” said the authority in a press release.

In terms of specialist outpatient clinics, Rashid Hospital, Latifa Hospital and Dubai Hospital outpatient services will be closed during the Eid holidays.

Meanwhile, Hatta Hospital’s family medicine clinic will be open from 8am to 1pm and 4pm to 8.30pm.

Covid-19 assessment centres

Al Badaa health centre, Al Khawaneej health centre and the Dubai Municipality health centre will function 24/7.

Covid-19 screening centres

The Deira City Centre and Mall of the Emirates screening centre will be open from 10am to 5pm.

However, the Al Nasr Club centre will be closed from July 19 to 24, while the Al Rashidiya Majlis and Jumeirah 1 Port Majlis will be closed from July 19 to 22.

Timings of primary healthcare centres

The Nadd Al Hamar, Al Barsha and Airport Medical Centre will function around the clock on all days. All other DHA primary healthcare centres will be closed during the Eid break.

The Al Lusialy Health Centre will also be open from 10am to 3pm for family medicine services and for PCR tests. It will be closed on July 20.

Medical fitness centres

All medical fitness centres operated by DHA will be closed during the Eid break. The Muhaisnah centre will be open on July 19 from 8am to 1pm.

Uptown Occupational Health Screening Centre will be closed from July 19 to July 21. It will be open on July 22 from 8am to 8pm. On July 23 and July 24, it will be open from 8am to 4pm.

DHA’s specialised centres

Most of DHA’s specialised centres will be closed during the Eid break. The Dubai Fertility Centre will be open on July 22 from 7.30am to 2.30pm. The Thalassemia Centre will be open on July 19 from 7.30am to 2.30pm.

The Blood Donation Centre will be open from Monday to Thursday from 8am to 3pm and the Dubai Cord Blood and Research Centre will open during the Eid holidays from 7.30am to 2.30pm.

Residents may call the DHA toll-free number 800 342 for more information.