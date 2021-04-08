- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Egypt to produce up to 80 million Sinovac vaccine doses annually
Agreement could provide a major boost to vaccination efforts in Egypt
Egypt has agreed with China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd to manufacture its Covid-19 vaccine domestically, and could produce up to 80 million doses a year, the health ministry said on Thursday.
The agreement could provide a major boost to vaccination efforts in Egypt, which has a population of 100 million and has thus far received just 1.5 million doses.
Egypt’s cabinet and presidency approved a joint manufacturing agreement to make the vaccines that will be distributed in Egypt and to other African countries, Zayed said.
One production facility can produce 20 million doses annually, while another could produce 60 million, the health ministry said in a statement.
Egypt has so far received 854,400 doses of the vaccine produced by AstraZeneca as well as another 650,000 of the Chinese vaccine developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm). The number of Sinopharm doses received would soon rise to 1 million, Zayed said.
Egypt began vaccinating frontline medical staff against Covid-19 on Jan. 24 and expanded its roll-out on March 4 to include the elderly and people with chronic diseases.
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Infections in UK down to September...
Measures taken by government successful in controlling spread of the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: English variant won't lead to serious...
Previous studies had shown it was linked to a higher likelihood of... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa tests Covid...
Chief minister had been campaigning in the state by-elections. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli