Dubai travel: Nigeria flights suspended till August 31, says Emirates
Travellers have been requested to continue monitoring the airline's official website for updates and flight availability.
Flights to and from Nigeria will remain suspended until August 31, according to Dubai-based carrier Emirates.
The airline updated its website with the latest advisory to note that customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai.
Affected flight bookings have been cancelled, it added.
Travellers have been requested to continue monitoring the airline's official website for updates and flight availability.
"If your flight has been cancelled or impacted by route suspensions due to Covid19 restrictions, you don't need to call us immediately for rebooking. You can simply hold on to your Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with your booking office or us to make new travel plans," the airline said.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai travel: Nigeria flights suspended till...
Travellers have been requested to continue monitoring the airline's... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 65,999 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
Three colours will be used to rate Covid-19 safety standards in UAE... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sharjah: Covid rules eased; capacity at malls...
Covid vaccination has been made mandatory for attending events. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi to give work-from-home permission to...
One parent of a child in grade 10 or below, who is exempt from in-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Visit visa holders from India, Pakistan can...
They can travel to Sharjah irrespective of their Covid vaccination... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai school closure: Parents rush for mid-term...
Prevailing uncertainty and additional costs are a cause for concern READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
100% capacity at Abu Dhabi workplaces from Sept 5
Those failing to adhere to comply with the testing requirements won't ... READ MORE
-
News
Two female pilots with Dubai Police begin air...
Both pilots will be involved in search and rescue operations, among... READ MORE
News
Look: Firefighters battle massive blaze in Dubai warehouse
25 August 2021
Aviation
Emirates launches special offer for Seychelles flights
25 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school