Dubai travel: Nigeria flights suspended till August 31, says Emirates

Flights to and from Nigeria will remain suspended until August 31, according to Dubai-based carrier Emirates.

The airline updated its website with the latest advisory to note that customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai.

Affected flight bookings have been cancelled, it added.

Travellers have been requested to continue monitoring the airline's official website for updates and flight availability.

"If your flight has been cancelled or impacted by route suspensions due to Covid19 restrictions, you don't need to call us immediately for rebooking. You can simply hold on to your Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with your booking office or us to make new travel plans," the airline said.