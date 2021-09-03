Dubai travel: Emirates suspends Nigeria flights until September 19
Flights were expected to resume from September 6.
Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates on Friday announced the extension of suspension of Nigeria flights until September 19.
An Emirates customer service representative announced the extension in response to a query on Twitter:
'Hello Phola, our flights from Lagos are further suspended until 19th September. We're in the process of updating our website with this information. Thanks'
Earlier in August, the airline had issued a statement saying that Nigeria passenger flights would be suspended until September 5, 2021.
Passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai, the airline said, adding that affected flight bookings have been cancelled, the statement had said.
Abu Dhabi lifts quarantine rule for vaccinated flyers
UAE travel rules for passengers from Ethiopia effective Sept 4
It is noteworthy that Nigeria is one of the few countries affected by the lack of rapid PCR testing facilities at airports - hindering passengers' UAE travel plans, even though UAE has allowed travel of residents and tourists from six countries.
Travellers have been requested to continue monitoring the airline's official website for updates and flight availability.
