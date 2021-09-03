Dubai travel: Emirates suspends Nigeria flights until at least September 30
Flights were expected to resume after September 19.
Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates on Thursday announced the extension of suspension of Nigeria flights until September 30.
A fresh travel update on the airline's website said that Emirates flights to and from Nigeria will remain suspended until September 30, 2021.
Earlier, the airline had issued a statement saying that Nigeria passenger flights would be suspended until September 19, 2021.
UAE eases travel rules for vaccinated returning residents
Passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai, the airline said, adding that affected flight bookings have been cancelled, the statement had said.
Lack of rapid PCR test facilities hinders UAE travel for 4 countries
Abu Dhabi lifts quarantine rule for vaccinated flyers
Hello Phola, our flights from Lagos are further suspended until 19th September. We're in the process of updating our website with this information. Thanks.— Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) September 3, 2021
It is noteworthy that Nigeria is one of the few countries affected by the lack of rapid PCR testing facilities at airports - hindering passengers' UAE travel plans, even though UAE has allowed travel of residents and tourists from six countries.
Travellers have been requested to continue monitoring the airline's official website for updates and flight availability.
