Dubai travel: 14-day visa on arrival for Indian visitors with US, UK or EU visas
They will need to meet certain conditions.
Indian citizens travelling to India via Dubai can obtain a visa on arrival in the emirate, provided they meet certain conditions, according to Emirates airline.
The visa — which will grant them a maximum stay of 14 days in Dubai — can be obtained if they:
> have a visitor visa or a green card issued by the United States, or
> have a residence visa issued by the United Kingdom or European Union.
The visa issued by the United States, United Kingdom or European Union has to be valid for a minimum of six months, the airline added on its website.
Passengers travelling to Dubai must hold a negative Covid19 RTPCR test certificate with a validity of no more than 72 hours or 48 hours before departure, depending on the point of origin.
The PCR test certificates must be issued by an authorised facility in the passenger's departure country. Certificates that have already been presented for travel to another destination cannot be used for reentry even if they are still within the validity period.
