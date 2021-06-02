- EVENTS
Dubai: Smokers must get Covid vaccine as soon as possible
Authorities had recently said that tobacco smokers are most likely to develop severe health complications if they contract the virus.
Smokers are more likely to get infected with Covid-19, a top official in Dubai has said.
Those with the habit are among the categories that must take the Covid-19 vaccine “as soon as possible”.
ALSO READ:
>> Covid-19: Why UAE doctors are urging people to quit smoking now
They must get the vaccine even if they don’t currently have any respiratory issues.
Do smokers need to get #COVID19 vaccine? pic.twitter.com/oSS1eEAfAB— (@DHA_Dubai) June 2, 2021
In a video posted by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) on Wednesday, Dr Bassam Mahboub, consultant pulmonologist and head of pulmonary medicine unit at Rashid Hospital, said: “If you are a smoker and don’t have any respiratory symptoms now, that does not mean your lungs will not suffer or you will not have symptoms in the future.
“The vaccine is protection and prevention.”
The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) had recently said that tobacco smokers are most likely to develop severe health complications if they contract Covid-19.
