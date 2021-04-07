- EVENTS
Dubai shuts down 2 gyms, 2 shisha cafes for flouting Covid-19 guidelines
The establishments were closed mainly because of overcrowding.
The Dubai Municipality on Wednesday closed two fitness centres and two shisha cafes for not complying with Covid-19 preventive measures.
As part of its daily inspection campaign, the municipality visited 2,400 establishments, and issued alerts to 35 outlets, issued violation to one, and closed four establishments.
The fitness centres at Al Qusais and Dubai Investments Park were shut in coordination with the Dubai Sports Council because of overcrowding and not wearing masks.
The shisha cafes, shut down because of overcrowding, were located in Riggat Al Buteen.
#DubaiMunicipality strengthened its inspection campaigns on establishments to ensure their commitment to precautionary measures. The total commitment rate reached 98%, the number of inspection visits reached 2,400, 4 establishments were closed, and 35 warnings were made. pic.twitter.com/jDYJSyyawG— | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) April 7, 2021
