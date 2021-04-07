Dubai shuts down 2 gyms, 2 shisha cafes for flouting Covid-19 guidelines

The establishments were closed mainly because of overcrowding.

The Dubai Municipality on Wednesday closed two fitness centres and two shisha cafes for not complying with Covid-19 preventive measures.

As part of its daily inspection campaign, the municipality visited 2,400 establishments, and issued alerts to 35 outlets, issued violation to one, and closed four establishments.

The fitness centres at Al Qusais and Dubai Investments Park were shut in coordination with the Dubai Sports Council because of overcrowding and not wearing masks.

The shisha cafes, shut down because of overcrowding, were located in Riggat Al Buteen.