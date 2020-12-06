Dubai shows the world how to welcome tourists safely amid Covid-19
Webinar explores Dubai's Covid safety policies that helped it reopen borders
Dubai has emerged as a “leading example” of a city that is getting tourism back on track following its successful and gradual reopening of borders and economy, industry experts have said.
They were addressing a webinar titled ‘Trust in Tourism 4.0: How Dubai Adapted to Welcome You Back’, which was hosted by Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s representative offices in Latin America. Over 470 participants, including business leaders from the UAE and several Latin American countries like Brazil, Paraguay, Colombia, Argentina, and Guatemala, joined the virtual event.
Presentations at the event examined Dubai’s adoption of proactive policies; advanced technologies and preventative measures to curb the spread of Covid-19; navigating new challenges created by the pandemic; and restarting business activities earlier this year, including specific procedures implemented within the aviation and hospitality sectors.
Days before officially reopening its borders to international visitors in July, Dubai was recognised by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) as a safe destination. It was issued a Safe Travels stamp, validating the stringent hygiene and safety protocols in place across the city.
Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, outlined several factors that ensured Dubai’s successful reopening. This included the government’s proactive approach to ensuring the health and safety of citizens, residents and tourists.
Kazim highlighted the New Dubai Assured Programme, an award stamp issued by the government to businesses meeting high safety standards. The Dubai Tourism maintained communication within key source markets throughout the year, keeping stakeholders informed of new developments as the emirates restarted business events and meetings.
Omar Khan, Director of International Offices, Dubai Chamber, noted that Dubai delivered on its promise to welcome international visitors, and offered participants insights on how the business landscape in the emirate has changed in the new normal.
He revealed that a number of business and leisure events have already been hosted in Dubai, and said the return of the Gitex Technology Week, the region’s largest technology exhibition, is a “positive development” signalling a recovery on the horizon.
Khan pointed out that the UAE continues to introduce new measures and incentives to attract companies and investors from around the world, describing the country’s recent decision to approve 100 per cent ownership of mainland companies for foreign nationals as “game changing”.
