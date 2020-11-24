Dubai reopens classrooms for kids of determination

Five centres for people of determination, including the Dubai Centre for Special Needs, have been allowed to resume classroom activities.

Dubai’s centres for people of determination have been given the green light to welcome students back to their classrooms, provided that all Covid safety requirements are met, the authorities announced on Monday.

The emirate’s Community Development Authority (CDA) made the announcement as it visited the Dubai Centre for Special Needs (DCSN) during its reopening on Monday.

Ten centres that provide classroom-based services for kids of determination have been preparing their facilities for reopening. Five of them have been granted permission to resume classroom activities, while the rest continue to step up measures to meet the requirements.

Dr Omar Al Muthanna, CEO of the licensing and monitoring sector at CDA, said the authority has made the children’s safety a top priority in the middle of the pandemic.

“Our team worked hard on developing the safety protocols...We have dispatched a team of experts who worked closely with the centres in implementing these protocols. With high compliance, we are sure that we will have a swift return to the normal situation soon,” Dr Al Muthanna said.

Covid test for all staff members

Covid-19 tests are done for all the staff members of centres that have met the classroom reopening requirements. A total of 314 employees were recently screened at DCSN, under the CDA’s collaboration with Dubai Health Authority.

An inspection team has been designated to monitor the operations of all the centres and ensure their compliance with the CDA protocols.

“We also extend our support to the centers to ensure that they meet all the necessary standards for smooth and safe operations,” Dr Al Muthanna said.

In the wake of the pandemic, Dubai’s centres of determination have been allowed to resume their operations gradually.

First, only one-on-one psychological and special education services were permitted, with strict measures in place. During the second phase, early intervention services and home care for the elderly and people of determination were added. The classroom reopening marked the start of the third phase.