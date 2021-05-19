Dubai: Proof of being Covid vaccinated must to attend events

According to revised measures, live entertainment and activities are allowed in restaurants, cafes and shopping malls for a trial period of one month

Electronic vaccination card or Al Hosn app showing you are vaccinated is a must in order to attend live entertainment, concerts, weddings and social and institutional events like gala dinners and award ceremonies, a top official has clarified.

Speaking to a radio channel, Dr Hanan Al Suwaidi, who heads vaccination and testing at Dubai's Covid-19 command and control centre, said the operations team on ground for any particular live event will be responsible for ensuring all attendees are vaccinated. “We have trained our operations team to see that everything goes as expected so to make sure any high-risk exposure is avoided.”

“Within minutes of receiving the first dose of vaccine, people receive an electronic certificate on their devices, which is linked to the Al Hosn app. That can prove that your vaccination is completed,” she said.

Discouraging the use of physical vaccination cards, Dr Suwaidi added: “We have an electronic system in place. Therefore, everyone will have to show their e-vaccination card in order to attend live events. We do not encourage using paper cards. So, guests should either show their e-certificate on their device or show their updated Al Hosn app. If anyone has any issue with updation of the certificate, they must reach out to the authorities that have issued it from where they got their vaccination.”

In case of international tourists or visitors wanting to attend such events, Dr Suwaidi said vaccinated tourists will have to carry their vaccination certificates from their home countries. She also added that such tourists can also download the Al Hosn app and register using the unified number (UID) on their visa or use an electronic certificate.

When asked if people who cannot take vaccination due to health reasons want to attend any such events, Dr Suwaidi said: “These events are only for vaccinated individuals.”

Dubai eased restrictions on live entertainment and social activities with the condition that attendees and participants of such events be vaccinated for Covid-19 and observe the latest precautionary measures as required under the permit type.

Latest precautionary measures

According to the revised measures, live entertainment and activities are allowed in restaurants, cafes and shopping malls for a trial period of one month (extendable). The latest precautionary measures must be observed, and performers and entertainers should be vaccinated against Covid-19.

As per the revised rules, all entertainment facilities and venues can have an increased capacity of 70 per cent while hotels can raise their occupancy ceiling to 100 per cent. Wedding events are allowed to be held with the maximum attendance capped at 100 for venues/hotels where all attendees and staff should have received the vaccination. Attendance at wedding events at homes is capped at 30 and all attendees should strictly observe updated precautionary measures, including social distancing rules and wearing of masks.

The maximum number of people allowed to sit on a single table at restaurants has been increased to 10. Shisha venues can have a maximum of six people per table. Restaurants are allowed to resume brunches with strict observance of updated precautionary measures outlined by authorities.