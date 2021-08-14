Dubai: Places of worship welcome increase in capacity to 50 per cent

Easing restrictions and increase in capacity by authorities effective from Thursday.

Places of worship in Dubai have welcomed the increase in capacity and hoped that they can be back to pre-pandemic times, in the not-so-distant future.

The Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), as directed by the Command Centre, had issued a circular on Wednesday, easing restrictions and increase in capacity. The DTCM said that all places of worship can increase the capacity from 30 percent to 50 per cent. The directive came into effect from Thursday.

And the heads of religious institutions, which are part of the multicultural fabric that is Dubai, were delighted by the news.

Lalit Karani, chairman of the Shreenathji (Krishna) Temple, Bur Dubai, which is run by the Mercantile Hindu Community of Thatta (Sindh), said that they were looking forward to welcoming more worshippers.

“We are very happy with the decision to increase the capacity from 30 to 50 percent,” said Karani. We continue to follow all the precautions and the social distancing protocols, as required by the authorities. The people are also very happy with the increase in capacity and we are looking forward to having full capacity in the future.”

Karani said that the directive came at the right time with Krishna Janmashtami, a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Krishna, round the corner. Krishna Janmashtami is on August 30.

“There are a lot of Hindu festivals during the Shravan month including Krishna Janmashtami, which takes place at the end of the month. This decision has come at a good time,” he said.

Karani was hoping for a change in timings so that more worshippers can visit the temple.

“It is a flowing crowd so it doesn’t make much of a difference (change in capacity) but we are looking forward to a change in timings. We had a crowd of about 3,000 over the weekend, which is a flowing crowd. If we increase the timings, more worshippers could come and offer their prayers,” Karani said.

Currently, devotees are allowed from 6.30 am to 7.30 am, 10.30 am to 11.30 am and 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

About the precautionary measures and social distancing protocols, he said: “We are still following the same social distancing guidelines and there is nothing much that needs to be changed. We have had stickers regarding social distancing for over the past six months now. And we are controlling the crowd very well so that it is seamless. We also have thermal cameras.”

Meanwhile, Rev. Fr. Binish Babu, president and vicar, St. Thomas Orthodox Cathedral, Dubai, prayed that they could be back to full capacity.

“We are very happy that the capacity has been increased although the two-metre distance still remains. We hope and pray that we can be back to full capacity soon,” he said. “If the two-metre distance is reduced to one metre, we can accommodate 100 to 200 people. When it was at 30 percent, 60 people could attend mass. Now, with the new directive, more people will get the chance to attend mass and we will be able to accommodate up to 90 people as per the current rule.”

The precautionary measures and social distancing protocols remain the same at the church. Only those who have registered on its website are allowed and they are strictly screened, with a temperature check, at the main entrance. The registration process is done in such a way as to give equal opportunities for members to attend the mass. Masks and gloves are mandatory and two-metre stickers are pasted inside the church. Only the main door is open and the other seven are sealed. There is a proper pathway for entry and exit. Children below the age of 12 are not allowed.

Mass is held in the morning and evening on Fridays and the church is sanitised by a cleaning company after every service. People who are unable to attend can watch a live stream of the mass.

Surender Singh Kandhari, chairman of the Guru Nanak Darbar said: “Guru Nanak Darbar is thankful to the authorities for increasing the capacity of worshippers. We are looking forward to welcoming more devotees and assure that all safety and precautionary measures shall be followed strictly to ensure safety of all.”

