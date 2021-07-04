Dubai: Now, book at-home PCR tests through Careem app

Users can arrange for a DHA-licensed nurse to administer the test at their home, office or hotel.

A leading UAE-based ride-hailing service is now offering an in-app polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test booking service for Dubai residents.

Users of Careem can now arrange for a DHA-licensed nurse to come to their home, office or hotel to administer a PCR test for Dh199, a company press release announced Sunday.

The service has been launched in partnership with home cleaning services app Justmop. Results will be delivered in 24 hours, the release stated.

The most recent announcement from the Uber subsidiary comes a few months after it launched its ‘Get Vaccinated’ tool, a feature that allows customers in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman to book a ride to a vaccination site with just two taps.

The tool provides detailed information from official government sources on the different vaccines being offered in the UAE, vaccine eligibility, and the timings and locations of all vaccination sites across the country.

Customers are able to call the vaccination centre nearest to their location through the app and book a safe ride to the vaccination site.

“Since January, Careem has observed a surge in the number of customers booking rides to vaccination sites, with a total of 212,581 customers interacting with the widget over a three-month period,” said Adeeb Warsi, managing director of platforms at Careem.

Now, customers across Dubai can book their PCR tests via the app. Furthermore, the launch of the service will include a promo code of Dh35 that will be active until July 31. Customers have to apply the promo code PCRT on the payment screen to avail of the discount.

“As the summer travel season begins and more countries start allowing tourists, the demand for RT-PCR testing is expected to grow. To make the testing experience even simpler, Careem has enabled Careem Pay to be used for payment,” explained Warsi.

He added, “The service will allow customers to easily make a booking using their linked card or Careem Pay. As we anticipate an increase in demand for PCR testing with Dubai Expo 2020 on the horizon, we believe the launch will create more value for customers, with yet another valuable service available on the app.”

Ali Cagatay Ozcan, CEO and co-founder of Justmop, said, “The service will enable Dubai residents to have a safe and reliable PCR test done with a quick turnaround, in an even more convenient manner.”

Careem also announced the results of its efforts to help customers and its "Captains" (drivers) get vaccinated.

As the UAE achieved a major milestone of administering 15 million vaccine doses, the firm announced that 100 per cent of eligible ride-hailing drivers and 90 per cent of delivery drivers are now vaccinated in the UAE, the company said.