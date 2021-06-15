Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai murder mystery solved in record time, man arrested

Afkar Abdullah /Dubai
Initial investigations indicated that the deceased might have committed suicide.


The Dubai police solved the mystery behind a murder in Hor Al Anz in a record time. Colonel Makki Salman Ahmed Salman, Director, Crime Scene, Dubai Police, said that the police got a call at 5 pm Sunday about the body of an African lying in the sand at Hor Al Anz.

The police immediately collected evidence and transferred the body to the forensic laboratory. Initial investigations indicated that the deceased might have committed suicide, as there was no evidence of a criminal act at the scene. The police used the latest technology to probe the incident and detected traces of bloodstains, revealing the direction from which the victim was attacked and the object used in the crime.

The forensic team analysed the physical evidence, which proved it was a murder. The CID intensified the investigation and interrogated many people of the same nationality who were in touch with the victim. They found out that there were differences between the victim and one of his compatriots.

The police arrested the person who confessed that he had murdered the victim due to a financial dispute. The accused was referred to the public prosecution for further investigations on the charge of premeditated murder.

