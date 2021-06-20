Dubai: Is Covaxin an approved Covid vaccine for travellers from India?
Authorities also clarified whether passengers who took the Covishield vaccine would be accepted in the UAE.
Authorities in Dubai on Saturday eased travel restrictions on passengers coming from India to the emirate, provided they complied with fresh Covid safety rules.
One of the criteria stated that UAE residents wishing to fly into Dubai should have received two doses of a Covid vaccine approved by UAE authorities.
On Sunday, the Dubai Health Authority clarified which Covid vaccines fall under this category.
According to the authority, the approved vaccines in UAE have been confirmed as follows:
>> Pfizer-BionNTech
>> Oxford-AstraZeneca or Covishield
>> Sinopharm
>> Sputnik
The authority also responded to queries on whether passengers who took the Covishield vaccine, that is being administered in India, would be accepted as per the new travel protocols.
"Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and Covishield are the same vaccine," the authority said.
The new travel protocols will go into effect on Wednesday, June 23.
(Read the full list of new safety rules for passengers travelling from India to Dubai here.)
