Dubai: Free parking for Covid vaccination centre visitors

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 25, 2021
Photo (for illustrative purposes only): Wam

Parking will remain free till all eligible Dubai residents are vaccinated, says RTA.


Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced free parking near Covid-19 vaccination centres.

About 50 parking spaces will be available near each vaccination centre, the authority said.

The designated parking spaces will available near Hor Al Anz, Al Barsha and Al Qusais health centres and Grand Hyatt Hotel Tent during the working hours.

The free parking will remain in place “until all eligible Dubai residents are vaccinated”.

Sign boards have been placed at the designated parking lots.

The RTA said the move aims to encourage residents to get vaccinated as it will “accelerate the return to normal life”.

