Dubai: Free Covid-19 PCR tests for public school students announced

Emirati students in public schools in Dubai can now avail of free Covid-19 screening at Dubai Health Authority (DHA) facilities.

The initiative was announced by the authority on Monday.

Students aged 12 and above who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 will need to take a PCR test every week for in-person learning, authorities had announced last month, while rolling out a detailed Covid vaccination and PCR testing protocol for students of schools and colleges..

Under these guidelines, vaccinated students aged 12 and above; and unvaccinated ones under 12 will also need to undergo a PCR test every month.

However, these protocols currently only apply to students enrolled in government schools in the emirate. PCR tests are not required for students studying in private schools in Dubai, said the DHA.

This is because the Ministry of Education (MoE) has granted education regulators in each emirate to form their own back-to-school Covid protocols. In Dubai, while staff at private schools who are eligible to receive the vaccine but choose not to get the jab must submit a negative PCR test result each week, students are not obliged to take PCR tests.

The DHA further noted that Covid-19 screenings are only available on appointment basis.

Steps to book a screening

> Click on 'Book Covid-19 screening'

> Select 'Type of visit'

> Choose 'Time and date'

> Confirm booking