Dubai flights: Passengers from 6 countries can't travel as rapid PCR test facilities not available
UAE resumed visit visas, entry permits this week for previously restricted countries.
Emirates airline has said that travel is currently not possible for passengers heading to Dubai as their final destination from Bangladesh, Nigeria, Vietnam, Zambia, Ethiopia and Indonesia as there are no rapid PCR testing facilities at the airports.
A fresh travel update on the Dubai carrier's website said:
'For passengers travelling to Dubai as their final destination from Bangladesh, Nigeria, Vietnam, Zambia, Ethiopia and Indonesia travel is currently not possible as there are no rapid PCR testing facilities at the airport.'
However, all residents from the above five countries are allowed to travel to Dubai - according to the guidelines issued by Emirates - if they meet all the Covid-19 testing requirements.
Malik Bedekar, operations manager, Smart Travels, had told Khaleej Times that there is very high demand for travellers from Bangladesh. “However, the SOP for travellers and tourist visa holders from the South Asian country is still unclear,” he said. “Once airlines clarify these rules, I predict airfares should go up again.
Demand for tickets from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal to Dubai have soared in recent days. The busiest sector, with stiff hikes in fares, is Kerala, followed by Mumbai and Delhi.
