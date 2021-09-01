Dubai flights: Passengers from 2 countries can't travel as rapid PCR test facilities not available
UAE resumed visit visas, entry permits this week for previously restricted countries.
Emirates airline has said that travel is currently not possible for passengers heading to Dubai as their final destination from Nigeria and Zambia as there are no rapid PCR testing facilities at the airports.
A fresh travel update on September 30, the Dubai carrier removed Bangladesh and Vietnam from the list of affected countries:
'For passengers travelling to Dubai as their final destination from Nigeria and Zambia travel is currently not possible as there are no rapid PCR testing facilities at the airport.'
However, all residents from the above five countries are allowed to travel to Dubai - according to the guidelines issued by Emirates - if they meet all the Covid-19 testing requirements.
Malik Bedekar, operations manager, Smart Travels, had told Khaleej Times that there is very high demand for travellers from Bangladesh.
Emirates issues visa, Covid testing rules for Dubai tourists
Vaccinated passengers from India, Pakistan can travel to Sharjah
Demand for tickets from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal to Dubai have soared in recent days. The busiest sector, with stiff hikes in fares, is Kerala, followed by Mumbai and Delhi.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Malaysia makes vaccinations compulsory...
Unvaccinated employees have been given until November 1 to complete... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Beijing Olympics rules out overseas...
Athletes must be fully vaccinated; all participants and workforce in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Melbourne cases hit pandemic record...
A total of 1,438 new infections were reported, the majority in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: YouTube cracks down on anti-vaccine...
Google-owned platform says misinformation concerns spread beyond the... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Live: How the UAE story will be told
Khaleej Times will be live-streaming the gala opening ceremony on our ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Fireworks, opening ceremony to be live-...
Screens will be set up at airports and shopping malls to hotels and... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Win passes, cameras in new RTA...
The first phase of the contest will begin in October, and will... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai tickets: Prices, special offers
Here is where to get your tickets to the World’s Greatest Show. READ MORE
Telecom
UAE: WhatsApp calls start working for some users
29 September 2021
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for October 2021 announced
29 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Galadari Brothers to give 6-day leave
29 September 2021
News
Dubai: Glass skywalk coming up near Burj Khalifa
29 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony