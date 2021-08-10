Dubai flights: Not able to reach airline agents? Emirates issues advisory
Several passengers reported being unable to connect with customer service representatives.
Dubai-based carrier Emirates has issued an advisory in light of a massive uptick in the volume of calls it is witnessing.
"Due to the recent resumption of some of our operations, our Contact Centres are experiencing a large volume of calls. If your call is not related to travel within the next 48 hours, please consider calling back later," the airline said on its website.
Several passengers took to social media on Tuesday to express frustration at being unable to connect with a representative from the airline. They reported being on hold for over an hour, only to then have the line disconnect.
If queries are about travel requirements, passengers are advised to refer to the dedicated page on the national carrier's website. "Our contact centre consultants also refer to this information," it said.
The airline reiterated that passengers whose flights have been cancelled or impacted by route suspensions due to Covid19 restrictions don’t need to call the centre immediately for rebooking.
"You can simply hold on to your Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with us, or your booking office to make new travel plans," it said.
Support staff on the airline's official social media handle encouraged disgruntled passengers to share their queries over direct message for further assistance.
Travellers were also encouraged to ensure they provide the airline with the correct contact details in order to receive the latest flight updates and notifications.
