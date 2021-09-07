Dubai flights: Indonesia, Ethiopia go off restricted list; no GDRFA, ICA approvals required
Until now, travellers from 11 countries required GDRFA or ICA approval.
UAE passengers travelling from Indonesia and Ethiopia don't require a General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) or the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) approval, according to a fresh travel update on the website of Dubai carrier Emirates.
Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast
Indonesia and Ethiopia were among the 11 countries where passengers needed to apply for a GDRFA or ICA approval before flying into Dubai - especially for residents. However, the countries have now been removed from the list on Emirates' guidelines page for residents.
Residents travelling from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Vietnam and Zambia have to take approval from the GDRFA and ICA before flying to the UAE, Emirates airline had said in an earlier update.
However, this does not apply to passengers who have other visas, such as newly-issued residence or employment visa, short stay or long stay visa, visit visa or visa on arrival.
Passengers arriving from the above-mentioned 10 countries must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate with a QR code issued within 48 hours of the time the sample was collected at an approved health facility.
UAE travel rules for passengers from Ethiopia
They also need to present a rapid PCR test report with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure.
Abu Dhabi travel: Indonesia added to 'Green List'
Meanwhile, passengers travelling from countries other than these 10 destinations must have a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test certificate for a test taken no more than 72 hours before departure.
The Dubai-based carrier had said passengers travelling to Dubai as their final destination from Bangladesh, Nigeria, Vietnam, Zambia and Indonesia will not be accepted for travel without completing the Covid-19 testing requirements. However, Indonesia and Ethiopia have been removed from this list as well.
